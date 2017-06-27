Was Mick McCarthy right about Daryl Murphy and Sunderland? Seven things fans said

Mick McCarthy has been asked on numerous occasions about the possibility of bringing Daryl Murphy back to Ipswich Town.

It was at Portman Road that Murphy enjoyed his most prolific season as a centre-forward, and McCarthy's side struggled without him last season.

McCarthy suggested that Murphy, who has been made available for a move by Newcastle this summer, is not in his thoughts and wondered whether he could be a perfect fit on Wearside.

He said: "If I was the new Sunderland manager I would take him there because he’s living in the North East and he is a very good championship player. “Someone of that [Sunderland] ilk, with the ability to pay those sort of wages, will have the ability to do it."

His comments provoked plenty of reaction from Black Cats fans, who are divided on a potential swoop...

Here's what you said on our facebook page...

Robert Lynch - Would do a job for Sunderland

Cameron Westwood - Did a fantastic job for Newcastle last season. Can't see him joining a relegation fight just after winning the Championship though.

Bob Whittaker - Isn't he as old as McCarthy?

And on Twitter....

@sportmad72: Can't believe people would accept Daryl Murphy back. We need to learn to stop signing ageing players.

@gfosterjourno: Not for me. Proven at this level and decent guy but no sell on value. 1 of Sunderland's problems when a yo-yo club was offloading players with no sell on value on decent wage with no desire to move on.

@ChrisdeSAFC: I'd welcome Daryl Murphy back #SAFC

@davis0688: Wouldn't be a bad squad option. Did a job for the mags when needed. Same thing. Think people need to realise what we're working with