Wahbi Khazri to return to Sunderland after Tunisia exit Africa Cup of Nations

Wahbi Khazri will return to Wearside after Tunisia were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations at the quarter-final stage.

Khazri started but was subbed after 63 minutes as Burkina Faso scored two late goals to beat Tunisia 2-0 and reach the AFCON semi-finals.

The winger is likely to be back at Sunderland in time for Tuesday night's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur but it remains to be seen whether he will be involved.

Having barely featured for David Moyes in the last two months, Khazri started and starred for Tunisia at the tournament.

Given both Fabio Borini and Adnan Januzaj have been struggling for form recently, the return of an in-form Khazri is a boost to injury-hit Sunderland.

Tunisia's defeat means they have now lost their past five Nations Cup quarter-finals.

Burkina Faso sub Aristide Bance scored with a low drive from a free-kick in the 81st minute, only five minutes after coming off the bench.

Prejuce Nakoulma made sure of the victory on the counter-attack three minutes later, after Tunisia had thrown bodies forward, rounding the goalkeeper before slotting into an empty net.

Khazri enjoyed a productive AFCON and Sunderland fans will be keen to see him reproduce some of that form in the coming months as the club battles against the drop.

In their 4-2 group win over Zimbabwe, Khazri scored the fourth Eagles goal from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time, saw a free-kick tipped over and had a 'goal' disallowed for offside.