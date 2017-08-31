Wahbi Khazri reacts after leaving Sunderland for Rennes loan

Wahbi Khazri says he wants to get his taste for football back after joining French side Rennes on loan.

The Tunisian did not start a league game this season after a prolonged spell out of the side last year.

Khazri has returned to France on a season-long deal with no option to buy.

He told the Rennes club website: "It was important to me to find the pleasure of playing and I think I can do it here. I want to show what I can do and find the taste of football that I lost a bit.

"I spoke with President Ruello and Christian Gourcuff. I felt that my arrival made them happy. It's nice to feel wanted. I am glad that my arrival in Rennes has come true in good conditions."

Khazri says he 'matured' during his difficult time on Wearside and is stronger for the experience.

"I have a lot of years experience in Ligue 1. Playing in the Premier League brought me a lot. I experienced a stronger game and pressure in England. I matured at this level. I hope to bring my qualities and experience of a high level to this group, while remaining myself. I will do it with pleasure," he said.

"There's a great team. I saw that there had been good recruitment this summer with young players full of talent. The first days of the championship were not easy but this is only the beginning. There are still a lot of games to get it right. I remember it was hard to come and play here, it was always complicated games. I hope this will always be the case this season for our opponents."