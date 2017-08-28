Wahbi Khazri on playing for Sunderland and his future ahead of Thursday's deadline

Wahbi Khazri has taken to social media to declare he is "proud" to play for Sunderland - just days after declaring he wanted to leave.

The Tunisian winger last week spoke to SFR Sport in France to reiterate his desire for a move ahead of Thursday night's 11pm deadline.

As a result of his interview, Khazri was booed onto the field at Barnsley by unhappy supporters and he has since taken to social media to explain his current situation.

After an excellent start to pre-season Khazri has struggled to force his way into Simon Grayson's first team plans, he was poor against Carlisle United in the Carabao Cup win and failed to convince in the Championship defeat to Barnsley.

His future remains firmly up in the air ahead of the deadline but in the meantime he has spelled out his continued commitment to the Black Cats via his Instagram account.

Khazri wrote: "Since my arrival in Sunderland, I am proud to wear the colors [sic] of the jersey.

"I have always invested 100%. I love football and the enthusiasm it brings.

"It is true that during my last interview I expressed my desire to leave, because following my year pass that as you all know, was very difficult for me and for the club.

"Today I need to play football, as for you it is also my passion, and like any passion it is difficult to do without it, so yes I am listening to sports project however I wanted to said [sic] that it remains a difficult choice for me because I like to be a Sunderland [player] contrary to what has been said about me, I am far from being demotivated and I would always fight for my team.

"I would always have respect for the club and its supporters who welcomed me and never gave up even in difficulty."

Reports in France have suggested that Sivasspor and Galatasaray are keen on the Tunisian but as yet there has been no bids for him ahead of the summer transfer window closing.

Grayson is looking to add quality and depth to his options, particularly in the final third and Khazri is among those players that had been expected to leave this summer to free up funds for the transfer kitty and wages.