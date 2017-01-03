Vito Mannone: Sunderland will fight and stay up ‘like we do every year’

Vito Mannone says Sunderland will battle and stay up – just like they do every season.

The popular keeper suffered a torrid comeback at Burnley on New Year’s Eve when the Black Cats were thumped 4-1.

It was his first start since August after suffering an elbow injury.

But, fast forward 48 hours and he was the hero of the hour as Sunderland drew 2-2 with Liverpool at a vibrant Stadium of Light.

It was just what the proverbial doctor ordered as Mannone admitted.

“For me, it was especially difficult [the result at Burnley],” he said.

“After three or months out it was my first game back after injury and I found myself in a difficult situation, I must admit.

“But we responded really well – we fought for each other [against Liverpool].

“Every year is the same story, we need to fight for each other, and with the crowd behind us we’ll get the results to stay up.

“The important thing is we now do it against clubs around us not just the big clubs.”

Mannone said the display was as important as the result, Jermain Defoe showing his nerve with two penalties against the Reds.

“Burnley beat us too easily, it was not nice,” said the 28-year-old in an interview on www.safc.com. “But it was a great point against Liverpool.

“The fans deserved a better game and we gave one.

“Jermain has been as cool as ever.”