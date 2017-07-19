Vito Mannone completes £2million move to Reading

Goalkeeper Vito Mannone has completed his move to Championship rivals Reading.

The 29-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Royals to bring an end to his four season stay at Sunderland.

The Italian has moved for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around £2million, to leave Sunderland without a recognised No 1 after Jordan pickford joined Everton earlier this season.

Mannone joined Sunderland from Arsenal in the summer of 2013 and spent four years on Wearside.

During that time, he made a total of 80 appearances, including playing in the Capital One Cup final against Manchester City in 2014.

However, he only had one year left on his deal and Sunderland and the player both decided a move was in the best interests of both parties.

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson, speaking yesterday, said: "The player is going into the last year of his contract and when a suitable offers comes in you have to consider it.

"We’ve made it clear to Vito it was up to him what he wanted to do, he felt for his long-term security it was probably best to go.