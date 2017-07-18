Search

Vito Mannone absent from Sunderland squad ahead of potential Reading move

Mannone could be on the verge of signing for Reading

Vito Mannone is not part of Sunderland's squad for the trip to Hartlepool United, with a move to Reading seemingly imminent.

Mannone, who has one year left on his current deal, has been linked with a return to Italy but last season's defeated play-off finalists have emerged as surprise favourites for his signature.

Max Stryjek is in goal for the Black Cats, with Mika on the bench.

Mannone has been a regular in Simon Grayson's side during the pre-season programme but the Sunderland boss had warned that some players would unexpectedly depart. Reading are thought to have offered a fee in the region of £2 million, while a medical could take place as soon as tomorrow.

Jeremain Lens and Wahbi Khazri have also dropped to the bench after the 3-0 defeat to St Johnstone.

Sunderland XI: Stryjek; Jones, Browning, Kone, Matthews; Cattermole, Gibson, Honeyman, Maja, Asoro, Vaughan

Subs: Mika, Love, Djilobodji, O'Shea, Khazri, Lens, Ndong