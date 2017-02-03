VIDEO: Sunderland Q&A on transfers, free agents, Crystal Palace and the relegation scrap

Sunderland's January business, Saturday's battle with Crystal Palace, the relegation scrap and will David Moyes sign a free agent now the window has closed?

Those are just some of the topics our Sunderland writers Phil Smith and Richard Mennear covered in a live Q&A with fans.

Didier Ndong impressed in the draw with Spurs

You can watch what the pair had to say in this video.

We'll be holding regular Facebook Live sessions with supporters as the Black Cats battle to retain their Premier League status.

For the latest Sunderland AFC news like our SAFC Facebook page here: