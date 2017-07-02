Search

VIDEO: Sunderland Q&A on Simon Grayson, Ellis Short, Martin Bain and the club's transfer plans

It has been a busy few days at the Stadium of Light after takeover talks fell through, more outgoings and the appointment of Simon Grayson as manager.

Plenty, therefore, for Richard Mennear and Phil Smith to talk about in their SAFC Facebook Live Q&A with supporters!

Sunderland owner Ellis Short.

The appointment of Grayson, what next for Sunderland off the pitch plus the latest on the club's summer transfer plans all feature.

Watch the full Q&A with supporters in our video above.

We'll be holding weekly Facebook Live sessions with supporters and special guests each week.

