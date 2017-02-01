VIDEO: How Sunderland's January transfer business unfolded

The January transfer window has finally closed - with Sunderland adding three new faces to the first team squad.

David Moyes signed Joleon Lescott, Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson with Patrick van Aanholt leaving Wearside for Crystal Palace in a deal worth up to £14million.

New signing Joleon Lescott

Meanwhile, Sunderland have today confirmed New Zealand international Sam Brotherton has also joined the club.

The 20-year-old defender has signed a deal until the summer of 2019 and will link up with Ellliott Dickman’s Under-23 squad.

On deadline day, Sunderland allowed three youngsters to leave the club on loan; with Andrew Nelson, Tom Beadling and Oliver Pain all joining league teams.

Striker Nelson joined neighbours Hartlepool United, while goalkeeper Pain signed for SPL side Motherwell until the end of the season and centre-half Beadling joined League One outfit Bury.