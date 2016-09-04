Victor Anichebe reveals one of the key reasons behind his move to Sunderland

Victor Anichebe has revealed one of the key reasons behind signing for Sunderland AFC was the the chance to team up with Jermain Defoe.

The 28-year-old, freed by West Brom at the end of last season, was a free agent and has penned a contract until the end of the campaign.

The Black Cats failed to land a striker before Wednesday’s 11pm transfer deadline, but free agents can be signed at any time - and boss David Moyes swooped to secure Anichebe, who worked under him at Everton, late on Friday night.

And Moyes' ninth signing of the summer has revealed his admiration for top-scorer Defoe, who has scored twice in three Premier League games this season.

Defoe recently moved into 10th place overall in the top Premier League goalscorers' list and Anichebe spoke with him before deciding to move to Wearside.

"I was speaking to JD before; everyone knows he's such a great player," said Anichebe.

"We played against Sunderland last season and I was watching from the side, just watching Defoe, his movement.

"He is so strong for a small guy and you know when he gets a chance he's either going to hit the target or score.

"I told him that he's one of the reasons I came here because I feel I can learn a lot from him.

"Even though I'm 28, you can always learn, there's always time for that.

"That's what I'm coming here for and I will give my all because I know what a great opportunity I have here.

"I will try to help the football club as much as I can," added Anichebe.

Anichebe is not the most prolific of strikers but can give defenders plenty of problems with his physicality.

The 6ft 3in frontman hit 26 goals for Everton in 74 starts and 94 substitute appearances before leaving to join West Brom for £6million in 2013.

At Albion, he managed nine goals in 64 appearances, including 31 starts.

Moyes feels he can get the best out of Anichebe, who will add some height, power and presence to his forward options, and the striker is looking forward to working with his former manager again.

"I had a few options in England and Europe but the manager was a huge pull for me," added Anichebe.

"He knows me inside out and I feel like he can get the best out of me."

Sunderland return to Premier League action against Everton on Monday, September 12.