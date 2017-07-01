Victor Anichebe and Fabio Borini post messages to fans after Sunderland exit

Victor Anichebe and Fabio Borini have paid tribute to the Sunderland support following their exit from the club.

Anichebe has joined Chinese second tier side Beijing Enterprises after his Sunderland contract expired, while Borini has signed for AC Milan.

The Nigerian made an explosive start to his Black Cats career but struggled with injury in 2017.

He scored three goals in 18 league appearances.

Anichebe said: "I just want to say a big thank you to everyone at Sunderland l for the kindness I was shown throughout my stay. The season wasn't what we all wanted and I'm sorry for that but I just wanted to say a big thank you for the support you guys continued to show me throughout my time there, during both the ups and the downs.

"The support and messages I got here and at the stadiums was amazing and I'm truly grateful. I really do wish you guys the best of luck for the upcoming season it's going to be a tough one but I pray that the season is a success and you hopefully get back to where Sunderland belong.

"Thank you so much again. God Bless."

Borini's departure was confirmed on Friday as AC Milan sealed a season long loan with an obligation to buy.

The Black Cats are expected to bank a fee of around £5.3 million.

The Italian scored just two goals last season in a disappointing second spell at the club. His first spell was a resounding success, scoring crucial goals in Sunderland's run to the Capital One Cup final and escape from Premier League relegation.

Borini said: "I want to thank AC Milan for the opportunity, my agent for all the great and tireless work he did to make my dream come true, and last but not least the Sunderland fans.

"Thanks for all the support and great memories you gave me, not forgetting that you made me feel home every single day I stay in the north east! loads of love! Now I can't wait to begin this new experience and, as always, I will give my everything!"