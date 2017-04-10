Victor Anichebe admits he needs time to get up to speed – but Sunderland don’t have time

Victor Anichebe’s return improved Sunderland, though not enough to spark a renaissance in front of goal.

There were flickers of the quite unique talent that made him such an unexpected fan favourite when he stormed into the side in November.

In his absence, the Black Cats have been a poorer side, too often stuck in their own half without an outlet, someone to drag them up the field and into the game.

In his short time back in the thick of the action, there have been encouraging signs.

At the King Power Stadium last midweek, Anichebe needed just minutes to strike the post. Yesterday, against Manchester United, he was a threat, backing into defenders, sending them scrambling towards their own goal, rolling them with ease.

David Moyes felt he should have had a penalty. He may have had a point.

Yet it wasn’t quite enough, Sunderland’s long goal drought moving past the 11-hour mark with the 3-0 defeat.

Anichebe at times struggled to affect the game as he did in his early-season pomp, and he knows it. Having come back from injury three weeks prior to the initial prognosis, he needs the one thing that he doesn’t have.

“It’s going to take me a couple of games,” said the Nigerian forward.

“I wish I had time, or we had time, but we don’t.

“I haven’t trained much but I wanted to come in and help if I could, today’s not a good day, it’s a disappointing day. We haven’t had a good week.

“I feel OK. you could see I wasn’t where I was at when I got injured, where I would like to be.

“When you’re out, you think you can just come back and pick up where you left off, but you can’t. There was times when I found it really difficult, just getting your bearings, getting your touch, the fitness without the game.

“Like I say, I wish we had time, but we don’t, we just have to go out every game and try and perform.

“I need to just keep going and so do the team, just grind out results any way we can.

“It’s not good enough, let’s be honest. We need to improve as a team.”

The penalty, or lack thereof, was a talking point, but not to the same extent as the decision to send Sunderland midfielder Seb Larsson off just before the break.

Anichebe was close to the incident and shared the general consensus that it the red card was harsh in the extreme, disappointed with United midfielder Ander Herrera’s reaction to the challenge.

It added to the sense that nothing can go right for Sunderland at the moment, but the 28-year-old was in no mood to offer excuses.

“At the time, I was right there and I didn’t think it was a sending off,” he said. “I think it was more Herrera’s scream made it a lot worse than it was. But that’s the game, decisions go against you, I’m not going to stand here and blame the ref or anything.

“We’ve had decisions go for us in the past, we can’t use it as an excuse, we still need to do better.”

The team has collapsed since his injury, the target man having played in four of Sunderland’s five wins this season.

The shape and direction that marked that winter resurgence has gone and for Anichebe, it is a matter of confidence.

He said: “I swear it’s not a bad group of guys – the quality is there, there’s just no confidence.

“The things that around November and December, we were doing well, but injuries came in, I got injured, players that we thought were coming back didn’t. I think we’ve had the most in the league. It’s just been stop-start, stop-start.

“These aren’t excuses, honestly, because even if I’m out someone should come in and fill in, but it’s been difficult.

“We need to just keep fighting, that’s the base of what we have to do.”