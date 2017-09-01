'Very shrewd move': Wales boss backs Jonny Williams to be a Sunderland success

Jonny Williams returned to the Wales camp this morning with a 'big smile' on his face, according to boss Chris Coleman.

Williams completed an arduous day of travelling after Sunderland moved to complete a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old left the camp early on Thursday afternoon, driving back through the night to return in time for training on Friday morning.

Wales face two pivotal qualifiers in their race to make the World Cup in Russia, taking on Austria and Moldova before the attacking midfielder returns to join his new team-mates.

Coleman has backed Williams to be a big success on Wearside.

"We were talking about what would happen with transfers last week," Coleman told Wales Online.

"I spoke to Jonny's agent Jamie Moralee, he said Sunderland want to do the deal and Palace have agreed.

"Jonny finished training, in a car, straight up to Sunderland, medical, agreed everything. Text me last night, all done, he arrived back at the hotel at 5 o'clock this morning.

"But he had a big smile on his face, he's going to an incredible club and I think they'll like his football up there. It's a very shrewd move.

"He's going to be a little bit tired this morning but it's a light session and he'll be ready for the game. We've got a smiling Jonny Williams which is always a plus."