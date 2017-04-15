Under-pressure Sunderland boss reacts to jeers from sections of home support

Under-fire manager David Moyes says he has no issues with those supporters that booed him during the 2-2 draw with West Ham United.

Despite Sunderland's spirited comeback, the result did little to help the club's survival hopes with the Black Cats nine points from safety with just six games to go.

It was the first time discontent with the manager was played out in public at the Stadium of Light, with the Scot booed when he came to the edge of his technical area in the 20th minute and there was a chant of 'We want Moyes out' which started in the South Stand.

When Wahbi Khazri - who started his first game since October - equalised supporters sang 'Are you watching David Moyes?' and the manager was then frequently booed when he entered his technical area, although it did die down as Sunderland fought a spirited second-half comeback.

When asked for his reaction to the boos and chats, Moyes said: "Yes, I did hear them.

"It is to be expected because me and the team are not doing well at the moment, I have to expect that."

He added: "The support has been fantastic.

"Managers or teams not doing well, they deserve to take their frustrations out on somebody and nearly always it is the manager.

"I have no issue with it at all."

When asked if he questioned himself when sections of the support turned on him, he added: "I just remember to myself I have the third or fourth best win record in the Premier League."

Fabio Borini, who started the game on the bench, rescued a late point for Sunderland and then celebrated in front of the home dugout, sliding to his knees.

When asked about Borini's celebration, Moyes added: "I don't care where they celebrate, I'm just delighted he scored!"

Goals from Wahbi Khazri and Borini ended a Sunderland goal drought that had lasted 701 minutes.

It was a spirited display from Sunderland, who twice fought back from conceding after five minutes of the first half and two minutes of the second.

On the game, Moyes added: "I thought we played well today, from the start we tried to get after them right away but we went a goal down quite early. That was poor.

"Great credit to the lads for fighting back, first half and the second half. I was disappointed with both the goals but not disappointed with the play.

"We passed it better and had bits of control in the game, not all the time.

"From that led to some better football."