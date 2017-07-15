Tyias Browning: Why I wanted to join Sundelrnad and work with Simon Grayson again

Tyias Browning says it was an easy decision to join Sunderland and work with Simon Grayson again.

The pair were both at Preston North End last season after the Black Cats boss signed the defender on a six-month long loan from Everton.

After taking the Stadium of Light job, Grayson moved quickly to sign Browning again as part of a double loan swoop on the Toffees, with fellow youngster Brendan Galloway also joining.

And ahead of his Black Cats debut against St Johnstone, 23-year-old Browning hailed the manager’s influence and backed him to lift spirits on Wearside.

He said:“Sunderland was ideal to me, I knew Brendan was coming here, I knew the gaffer, so it was an easy decision.

“It’s a big club and a Premier League club in terms of the facilities and the fans.

“We just need to get it back where it belongs.

“The gaffer is a good man-manager. A few of the lads have asked me as well as Brendan ‘what’s he like?’ I found him and Glynn Snodin easy to work with. They just expect 100 per cent from you when it comes to game time and work time, then enjoy yourself the rest of the time,” he added.

“I’d say he is definitely capable of giving everywhere a lift if it is needed. Obviously I didn’t experience what it was like last season, I’m not sure of what the vibes are like, but it seems quite a good vibe here at the minute. I am just excited to be here and to get started.”