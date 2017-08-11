Tyias Browning shows his class, Darron Gibson impresses plus four other things learned from Sunderland's win over Bury

It was a case of job done for Sunderland AFC and Simon Grayson at Gigg Lane.

Grayson has his first competitive win under his belt since taking charge at the Stadium of Light, a clean sheet and Sunderland are through to the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Here's what we learned from the 1-0 win over League One Bury.

Darron Gibson had to perform. And he did.

Given Gibson had been caught on camera criticising several of his teammates just over a week ago, it was imperative he performed well on his return to the side.

In for the rested Lee Cattermole, Gibson played alongside Didier Ndong in central midfield and Gibson was at centre of the action for the Black Cats.

Sunderland midfielder Darron Gibson.

Gibson kept it simple, breaking up play, covering a lot of ground and keeping Sunderland ticking over. He was effective and his performance won praise from Grayson.

The former Everton midfielder had to show up and he did - perhaps this sorry episode will prove a turning point for his Sunderland career?

Time will tell on that front but he showed against Bury what he can do.

George Honeyman is the bee's knees.

George Honeyman scores Sunderland's winning goal.

Gibson was a contender for man of the match but the award went to goalscoring midfielder George Honeyman.

Much has been written about the 22-year-old in the build-up to the game with Grayson signalling him out for praise.

He was in from the start again and after a quiet start, the academy product was far more productive second half.

Honeyman started his 69th minute goal near the halfway line, skipping past a couple of Bury midfielders before bursting forward towards the Shakers goal.

Ndong eventually laid off the perfect ball to him inside the area and he did the rest, a superb chip over the advancing Joe Murphy before celebrating with the 1,000-strong away support.

Honeyman capping off a fine performance in front of the TV cameras in style.

Sunderland need reinforcements in final third:

While Honeyman impressed, the game did also highlight the need for further reinforcements in the final third of the pitch.

Wahbi Khazri failed to take his chance on his return to the first team, slipping on the wet turf having rounded the goalkeeper. It was an evening he will want to quickly forget.

Aiden McGeady came flying out the blocks and he has the potential to light up the Championship, as he showed on loan at Preston North End last season.

But after a strong opening 20 minutes or so, his impact faded.

Sunderland had the lion's share of possession given Bury were happy to sit back and invite pressure on but the Black Cats struggled to find a way of breaking through their defence until Honeyman's intervention.

Lewis Grabban and James Vaughan have started their Sunderland careers on the front foot but more firepower and creativity is needed.

Bury show their class. Again.

Ahead of the game, officials from Bury handed over a cheque for £7,500 to the Bradley Lowery foundation from the gate receipts from the pre-season friendly involving the two clubs in July.

It was a classy gesture to donate the gate receipts, with fans also having a separate whip round too, which raised just over £2,500.

A classy touch from the League One club.

League One Bury provide a stern test for Sunderland:

The Shakers played five at the back and Sunderland had their work cut out trying to break down the Bury defence.

Ex-Sunderland goalkeeper Murphy was the busier of the two stoppers but Sunderland lacked cutting edge in the final third until Honeyman's delightful chip.

Khazri should have scored while Sunderland did carve out other half chances but Bury pushed Grayson's men all the way.

In the end Sunderland came through a tricky tie unscathed to set up a cracking second round tie away at Carlisle United later this month.

Tyias Browning showed his class.

Grayson moved quickly to bring in Brendan Galloway and Tyias Browning when he took charge in the summer, with both arriving on season-long loan deals from Everton.

Galloway was much-improved against Bury but it was Browning that caught the eye with a towering display at the back alongside skipper John O'Shea.

The 23-year-old has a strong build but doesn't lack pace and his decision making was excellent all night, making some timely interceptions.

He played right back for Preston North End on loan last season but centre-back is where he looks most comfortable.