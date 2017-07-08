Tyias Browning on why he joined Sunderland, working with Simon Grayson and the Championship challenge

New Sunderland signing Tyias Browning says the opportunity to work with Simon Grayson again was too good to turn down.

The 23-year-old defender has joined the Black Cats on a season-long loan from Everton, joining Toffees teammate Brendan Galloway at the club.

Tyias Browning (left) in action for Preston North End.

Browning worked under Grayson at Preston North End last season, although he only played eight games mainly at right back during a frustrating injury-hit loan spell.

Browning, comfortable at right back and in central defence, has revealed he was delighted when Grayson again moved to sign him.

"I was delighted as this is such a good opportunity for me, to prove a point and show what I am capable of," said Browning.

"Everybody I spoke to about the move have had nothing but good things to say.

"It is a big club with a lot of fans so I was never going to turn it down.

"I was comfortable with the manager last season when I met him at Preston.

"It was ideal for me because I know him quite well, he understands me and I was just delighted when he asked me to sign for Sunderland.

"It was a good experience at Preston last season but it was more stop-start because I had a little injury.

"I didn’t really get a chance to get going but hopefully I can get going here.

"I give it my all, I am hard working and hopefully we can get ourselves back up there.

"I know a couple of the lads but I am excited to get to know the rest of the squad and get started," he told the club website.

Browning made his Everton debut in a Merseyside derby in September 2014 and has made a further nine appearances for the Toffees.

He has also represented England at Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 levels.

Sunderland beat Bury 3-2 on Friday night in their opening pre-season friendly ahead of three games in Scotland starting with Hibernian on Sunday afternoon.

And Browning is looking forward to the challenge of the Championship again when the season kicks off against Derby County at the Stadium of Light on Friday, August 4.

"There are no easy games in the Championship, you are playing two, three games a week so I'm sure the lads are looking forward to getting stuck in," he added.