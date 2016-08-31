Transfer Deadline Day: Seven potential signings for Sunderland AFC

With transfer deadline day now upon us, Sunderland fans are hoping to see some new faces at the Stadium of Light throughout the course of the day.

There are some key areas still lacking depth, David Moyes has stated his desire to strengthen the Black Cats' squad before the window slams shut at 11pm.

We take a look at seven potential options who may be through the door today:

Jason Denayer

Current Club: Manchester City

Position: Defender

Potential Cost: Full-Season Loan

Denayer was a part of the Belgium side that advanced to the Quarter Finals at the European Championships this summer, but has found himself surplus to requirements under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

A comfortable, ball-playing central defender, Denayer would offer a different defensive approach to the options Moyes currently has at his disposal.

The Belgian has indicated his desire to leave the club in search of first-team football and a loan move to the Stadium of Light may fulfil his wish.

Having been on loan at Galatasaray and Celtic for the past two seasons, Denayer may now be keen to test his hand at the Premier League.

The Turkish club, though, are reported to be interested in bringing him back to the Turk Telekom Arena for another year. Sunderland may need to act fast.

Jack Wilshere

Current Club: Arsenal

Position: Midfielder

Potential Cost: Full-Season Loan

Well, why not? Wilshere has been made available for loan by Arsene Wenger and Sunderland could offer him the regular football he needs.

Concerns would certainly be raised over his injury record, but if Wilshere can keep fit for the full season Sunderland will have an extremely talented player on their hands.

With over 100 Premier League appearances for the Gunners, the England midfielder would certainly offer experience in the centre of the park and a dynamic attacking edge – something perhaps lacking in the Black Cats' engine room.

Serie A side Juventus are currently favourites to sign him, with West Ham and Bournemouth also being touted as possible destinations.

Wilfried Bony

Current Club: Manchester City

Position: Striker

Potential Cost: £15million

The Ivorian striker has been left out of all of Guardiola's Premier League squads so far, and looks likely to make a move away from Manchester before the window is over.

With a record of a goal every two games during his time at Swansea City, Bony certainly knows how to find the back of the net and his addition would help Sunderland overcome their reliance on Jermain Defoe as their primary source of goals.

A strong and physical player, Bony's offers a different attacking dimension to that of Defoe.

He has been linked heavily with Everton during this window, but any team wishing to sign him will have to open their chequebook with City looking to recoup most of the £25million they paid for him.

Matt Miazga

Current Club: Chelsea

Position: Defender

Potential Cost: Full-Season Loan

David Moyes has pinpointed centre back as an area that needs urgently addressing following the departure of Younes Kaboul, and Miazga may be an option he considers.

The American international joined Chelsea from New York Red Bulls in January of this year but has made only two appearances for the Blues – both last season.

Despite his lack of Premier League experience, Maziga looks to be at hot prospect with Chelsea reluctant to let him leave permanently.

Having not featured under Antonio Conte, he was reportedly offered to the Black Cats on a loan deal earlier this summer.

Moyes may be keen to revisit the possibility of Miazga as the window draws to a close.

Ben Marshall

Current Club: Blackburn Rovers

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Potential Cost: £4million

With Blackburn rooted to the foot of the Championship a number of their prized assets are considering moves away.

Shane Duffy has already left Ewood Park and Marshall may well be next.

A tricky and skilful winger, he has previously been on the books of Sheffield Wednesday and Leicester City but has yet to have the chance to shine on the Premier League stage.

Chipping in with goals and assists aplenty, Marshall would offer some versatility with the England U21 international comfortable playing out wide or behind the striker.

With Sunderland lacking some creativity during the early weeks of the season, Marshall could be an affordable and practical solution.

Ravel Morrison

Current Club: Lazio

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Potential Cost: £5million

Another potential solution to Moyes' attacking dilemma could be former Manchester United man Morrison.

While not the most straight-forward of individuals, the creative midfielder certainly has plenty of ability and displayed that in spells during his time at West Ham and QPR.

Comfortable in the middle or out wide, Morrison would provide plenty of chances for Sunderland's other attacking players.

He made only six appearances for Lazio last season and hasn't featured for them in this campaign, and reports suggest he is interested in a move back to England with Hull and Nottingham Forest other potential destinations.

Mamadou Sakho

Current Club: Liverpool

Position: Defender

Potential Cost: Full-Season Loan

Another potential defensive addition could be the vastly-experienced Sakho, who seems to be out of Jurgen Klopp's plans at Anfield.

With over 200 appearances in his club career the French international would certainly prove to be an experienced presence in the Black Cats' backline.

Tall, commanding and strong, a Kone and Sakho partnership would be extremely appealing.

His wages may prove a stumbling block if Liverpool insist they are paid in full, but he would undoubtedly bring quality to the side if Sunderland were interested in thrashing out a deal.