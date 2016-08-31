Transfer Deadline Day: Four goalkeeping options for Sunderland boss David Moyes

There's one position David Moyes urgently needs to fill before the transfer window closes.

With Vito Mannone sidelined with a fractured elbow, Jordan Pickford is left as the only senior goalkeeper in the Black Cats' squad, and Moyes is keen to address this.

For while Pickford undoubtedly has potential, the Sunderland boss is keen to bring in a more experienced colleague for his young stopper.

We've assessed four of the goalkeeping options Moyes may consider:

Daniele Padelli (Torino)

With Joe Hart signing fro Torino, it may spell the end of Padelli's three-year stay at Stadio Olimpico Torino.

With more than 100 appearances at Il Toro, Padelli would certainly fit the experienced mould Moyes is keen to bring in, while he spent time on loan in the Premier League in 2007 through a brief spell at Liverpool, although he only made one appearance at Anfield.

Highly-regarded in Italy, the keeper won't be content playing second fiddle to Hart.

If Padelli is allowed to leave Torino, he is likely to be in high demand.

Fiorentina and Atalanta are also said to be interested in his services and Sunderland would face stiff competition if they look to bring him to the Stadium of Light.

Mark Schwarzer (Free Agent)

Definitely a candidate to file under 'experienced', the former Middlesbrough and Fulham stopper is still going strong aged 43.

Having made only ten combined appearances for his last two clubs – Chelsea and Leicester – Schwarzer is now looking for a new club as he draws towards the end of his career.

A short-term fix he may be, but he would certainly provide some reliability between the sticks along with plenty of Premier League nous.

Moyes will have seen plenty of him during his 20-year spell in England, and may see him as the man to fill the void left by Vito Mannone's injury.

He's played in the North East before with Boro, and he could well be set for a return there.

Valdimir Gabulov (Free Agent)

A left-field suggestion, perhaps, but Sunderland could do a lot worse than the Russian stopper.

With more than 60 clean sheet during his 213 appearances in the Russian Premier League, Gabulov has certainly displayed some potential.

He has previously represented CSKA Moscow, Anzhi and Dinamo Moscow among others and at 32 could potentially be a bit more of a long-term goalkeeping solution for the Black Cats.

He went to Euro 2008 with Russia and has also featured in the Champions League before his release from Dinamo Moscow in the summer.

Could he be a viable option?

Yohann Pele (Marseille)

Linked with Sunderland by French newspapers earlier this summer, Pele could be an option considered by Moyes.

Previously of Toulouse and Sochaux, Pele took time out of football in 2012 for treatment for a pulmonary embolism, but is back playing now.

Currently playing for Marseille, the stopper has failed to break into the first team at Stade Veledrome and has been limited to only two appearances at the club so far.

At 33 Pele would be another experienced option, but his lack of playing time in recent years could be a cause for concern.