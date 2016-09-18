Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland team news: Cattermole, Ndong and Pienaar start at White Hart Lane

David Moyes has made three changes to his Sunderland side for the trip to Tottenham Hotspur - with Lee Cattermole, Steven Pienaar and Dider Ndong all starting.

Cattermole has been training for the past fortnight after overcoming a double hernia operation, while £13.6million club record signing Ndong gets his first start.

Pienaar missed the Everton game but returns after a slight hamstring concern to face Spurs at White Hart Lane.

Cattermole captains the side in his first start of the season.

Jack Rodwell, Duncan Watmore and Lynden Gooch were the players to drop out of the starting line-up.

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1): Lloris (C); Walker, Alderweireld, Dier, Vertonghen; Dembele, Wanyama; Sissoko, Alli, Son; Kane.

Subs: Vorm, Davies, Trippier, Eriksen, Lamela, Winks, Janssen.

Sunderland AFC (4-5-1): Pickford, Manquillo, van Aanholt, Djilobodji, Kone, Cattermole (c), Kirchhoff, Ndong, Pienaar, Januzaj, Defoe.

Subs: Denayer, Khazri, Watmore, O'Shea, McNair, Gooch, Mika.



Referee: Mike Dean (The Wirrall)