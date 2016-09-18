Tottenham 1 Sunderland 0: Match reaction, Moyes quiet on van Aanholt absence

Sunderland boss David Moyes would not reveal why Patrick van Aanholt was withdrawn at the last minute at Tottenham today.

The Dutchman was named on the team sheet for the 1-0 defeat at White Hart Lane only to be withdrawn just ahead of the 4.30 pm kick-off.

Javier Manquillo was switched from right-back to left-back with fellow season-long loanee Jason Denayer coming in at right-back for his first start.

Sky Sports suggested that the 26-year-old only discovered he was out of the side when told by Denayer in the pre-match warm-up.

Afterwards, in a post-match interview with Sky, Moyes said the decision was taken for "medical reasons" but refused to elaborate.

van Aanholt walked through the media mixed zone after the game without making any comment.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino referred to it as a "strange situation", the decision happening at "the last moment" but said he had no issues with the change.

"He must have had a problem, I didn't see what was wrong with him," he said.