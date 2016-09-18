Tottenham 1 Sunderland 0: Match ratings

SUNDERLAND RATINGS

SUNDERLAND (4-5-1)

Jordan Pickford: Put to work in the first 15 minutes especially with some good saves. His distribution was heavy on a couple of occasions but almost got Defoe in the first half. 7

Jason Denayer: Tough ask to throw him in at the last minute at right-back, but, largely, coped manfully with the lively Heung-Min Son. Got booked before hour for foul. 6

Lamine Kone: Had hands full with the Spurs forwards but stood strong. 6

Papy Djilobodji: Seemed to have shaken off a difficult Monday evening with a solid afternoon until he missed his clearance to let in Kane for the winner. 5

Javier Manquillo: Had the difficult task of switching flanks and had the vibrant Walker to contend with. Had one good second-half surge down the left which led to first corner. Booked for a cynical tackle. 6

Jan Kirchhoff: Still feeling his way back in but Sunderland certainly look a better side with him on the park. Lasted for 79 minutes during which he produced some crucial work in front of his back four. 6

Lee Cattermole: Perhaps not the easiest game for your first of the season but slotted back in seamlessly. Even blocked one with the back of his head! Booked in the second half after leaving a foot in. 6

Didier Ndong: First start and, like Cattermole, not the full debut you'd necessarily pick but good energy and the occasional visit to the home half. 6

Adnan Januzaj: Early show of pace troubled Spurs and set up a gilt-edged opening for Pienaar. Had couple of late bursts but pass let him down. Let himself down even more at death with foul on Davies to

earn a second yellow card and early shower. 6

Steven Pienaar: Energetic start, then seemed to tire. Should have scored just before break but had shot blocked. Subbed just after the hour. 6

Jermain Defoe: Afforded warm welcome back to the Lane, but starved of the ball though had a chance with first serious touch, Lloris saving at his near post and saw late shot blocked by Alderweireld. 6

SUBS

Duncan Watmore (for Pienaar 63): Dynamic start after being released by Ndong, his ball flashing across goal. Saw a late header drift wide. 6

Wahbi Khazri (for Kirchhoff 79): Had a few touches, a couple too heavy, when he seemed to have room. 6

Paddy McNair (for Denayer 90): Didn't see ball. N/A

Unused subs: Donald Love

John O'Shea

Mika Domingues

Lynden Gooch

Booked: Manquillo 44, Denayer 57, Cattermole 62, Januzaj 81, 89, Djilobodji 90

Sent off: Januzaj 89

SPURS (4-5-1)

Lloris 6, Walker 7, Alderweireld 6, Dier 6 (Davies 77, 6), Vertonghen 6; Dembélé 7 (Lamela 74, 7), Wanyama 6; Sissoko 6, Alli 7, Son 8; Kane 7 (Janssen 87)

Unused Subs

Vorm, Trippier, Eriksen, Davies

Goal: Kane 59

Booked: Davies 84

Referee: Mike Dean: Plenty of paperwork to do tonight, but decent game. 6

Att: 31, 251