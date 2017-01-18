Tony Gillan: Why don’t Sunderland make better use of video screens at the Stadium of Light?

It is not the most pressing issue at the Stadium of Light, but why don’t they make proper use of the screens at each end of the ground?

These things are marvellous pieces of kit, but seldom relay the relevant information we crave. For example, they never show replays of the opposition’s goals or near misses. This seems a little childish. It also means that “supporters” who can’t motivate themselves to attend the game and watch instead from bar stools, often know more than the proper fans who pay to be there.

Those in the ground who don’t wish to re-live goals conceded can avert their eyes.

The scores from other fixtures are not shown at full-time; nor are we given the attendance. We’ll find these things out anyway you know.

And while I’m in this mood, can someone turn down the music at half-time please? I can hardly hear myself moaning about the football.

Am I getting old?