Tony Gillan: Sunderland’s spot-kick success and Bradley Lowery’s goal of the month

Other than in an awful penalty shoot-out at Old Trafford that they still contrived to somehow win, Sunderland have not missed a spot kick since December 4, 2011. It is one thing they do well.

Since then seven different players have scored 23 Premier League and two cup penalties; an impressive statistic.

That’s 25 times in a row when I have wrongly convinced myself that the ball was about to travel four yards over the bar.

I haven’t been confident about penalties since Gary Rowell left.

We should also mention the BBC’s goal of the month for December.

For the first time ever it was a tie.

Do these people know nothing about football?

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s jammy, offside ricochet was somehow given parity with Bradley Lowery’s piledriver past a despairing Asmir Begović in the Chelsea goal.

What were they thinking of?