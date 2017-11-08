Tony Gillan: Sunderland owner Ellis Short’s interview didn’t tell us anything we dont already know

Have your say

Ellis Short finally spoke to the fans last week via a media interview.

I had hoped for a Paxman type to conduct it.

But as the Sunderland owner was speaking to the club’s official website, he was effectively interviewing himself.

He asked himself some pretty searching questions, yet still managed some polished answers.

He told us that there is “a bit of a crisis” at the club.

The national media have invented stuff about him.

Only one credible party was interested in a potential buy-out in the summer, but no one is now.

Relegation was “particularly galling.”

Little was spent in the transfer window as the club is up to its forehead in debt.

Money has been wasted and he can’t just “just leave” as some of the slower-witted seem to believe.

Actually, apart from a regrettable aside about finishing seventh in the Premier league, Mr Short didn’t present us with any information that all but the very dimmest hadn’t worked out for themselves.

I can remember harder hitting interviews on Swap Shop.

But as I said, it was better than nothing.

Just.