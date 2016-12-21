Tony Gillan: Let’s hope Adnan Januzaj is not going to be the Zsa Zsa Gabor of football

We know what he can do when the mood takes him, so it has been hoped for some time that Adnan Januzaj is not going to be the Zsa Zsa Gabor of football.

As the late Miss Gabor proved, money can differentiate a “socialite” from a “layabout.”

In football, talent can differentiate an “enigma” from someone who is just “not bothered.”

Januzaj’s level of botheredness in the first half against Watford was commensurate with my own interest in the life cycle of begonias. Yet he burst into life after that.

Whatever David Moyes gave him at half-time, be it a dressing down, a Mickey Finn or a slap – it worked.

It would be pushing it to say that Januzaj dominated the game until he was replaced (somewhat questionably) by John O’Shea, but he showed what he can do; not least the sublime pass to Defoe in the build-up to van Aanholt’s goal.

So has Adnan Januzaj had an epiphany? Is he about to bestride the Premier League with application and consistency as well as his indisputable gifts? I doubt it.

Let’s hope I’m wrong, but he looks set to be one of those players who continually frustrates supporters and managers alike.

Still, at least he’s good enough to be frustrating in the first place.