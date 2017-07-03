Tony Gillan: Hopefully Simon Grayson can achieve a similar feat to the equally unheralded Denis Smith

Grayson-mania is sweeping Wearside.

Well, not quite, but at least Sunderland have a manager.

For once the bookmakers had no better idea than any of us who the new man would be.

The early favourite, based solely on sentiment, was Kevin Phillips. At one stage, every single bookie made Ryan Giggs odds-on. The regular names were to be found further down the list.

We all had our suggestions.

I wasn’t in favour of a novice. That said, Roy Keane left the place in a better condition than he found it; and I personally would have preferred a Phillips or Giggs to one of the usual suspects who are still out there gathering dust.

I refer to such luminaries as Hoddle, Adkins, McCoist, McLeish and Stuart Pearce (thank God, Allah, Buddha, Yahweh, Brahma, Krishna, Sooty and Sweep it wasn’t Stuart Pearce).

Beyond that, it was difficult to have a strong preference.

One of the new realities of life outside the Premier League is that less stellar options are available when selecting a manager. There was no obvious choice.

Whatever we feel about the tenures of O’Neill, Bruce, Moyes, Allardyce, Poyet and Advocaat; they were big names, coveted by other clubs and – at the time of their appointments – there was no reason to think that the club had done wrong.

But big names guarantee nothing, as Lawrie McMenemy proved many years ago.

By contrast, his replacement, Denis Smith, was a low-key selection, reeled in largely unnoticed from York City. He moved Sunderland up two leagues in three seasons.

The appointments of Stokoe, Durban, Reid and McCarthy were met with widespread indifference. Yet they all had their successes.

On the other hand, the appointments of Buxton, Ashurst and Wilkinson were not ecstatically received – and they proceeded to justify that lack of enthusiasm.

No one has the faintest idea what will happen in the new season.

Still, I look forward to being buttonholed in the future to be told by some or other liar that they “knew” Grayson would be a spectacular success/dismal failure. It will be entertaining if nothing else.

Hopefully Grayson can do something similar to Denis Smith. However, aside of the very whingiest, the new man’s appointment has not produced notably strong feelings either way.

Generally, the mood among Sunderland fans seems to be one of quiet approval. But, as ever, the elders of the whinging community can be heard.

If these people would mind awfully providing the rest of us with the names of those dozens of REALISTIC alternatives who would have been INDISPUTABLY better, then we’d all be most grateful.

What do we know about the man himself?

Simon Nicholas Grayson arrives with a respectable, but not flawless record.

His first job in management was at Blackpool, taking them from League One to Championship in his first full season.

He then moved to Leeds and made the exact same achievement. He stayed for four years before being sacked by their charismatic, popular and blameless chairman Ken Bates.

Four years is like a hundred at Leeds. Grayson’s successors there include everyone.

On the day of his dismissal, Leeds sat ninth; three points from a play-off spot.

The club’s official waffle insisted: “A new managerial team will be able to get more out of the existing squad of players and make the difference.”

They finished 14th and 14 points away from the play-offs. Three weeks after Bates’ silly decision, Grayson joined Huddersfield, who were promoted to the Championship three months later, but was sacked the following January after some bad results.

He joined Preston in February 2013 when they festered four places from relegation. They finished mid-table and were promoted two years later.

Unfortunately, Grayson is a Yorkshireman. I say unfortunate because a Dutchman or Italian with the same record would be spoken of in far more exalted terms.

Anyone know why?