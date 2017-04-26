Tony Gillan: Don’t single out Sunderland fans for leaving early

A notable feature of Saturday’s semi-final was how few Tottenham supporters remained in Wembley Stadium at the final whistle. I counted 28.

Including stoppage time, there was probably about 10 minutes to go when thousands of them were seen flouncing down Wembley Way to the pub, where they could have a well-earned sulk.

The mass huff began when Chelsea went two goals ahead. This seemed a remarkably defeatist attitude for a club that constantly burbles of derring-do, the game being about glory, etcetera, etcetera, etcetera, etcetera...

But really the mass exodus was not remarkable at all. Supporters at any club would have done the same thing.

The only exceptions to this are the “plucky minnows.” I am not criticising or singling out Tottenham fans.

But we must say – again – it would be appreciated if certain ignoramuses on television would desist with criticising and singling out Sunderland fans for this behaviour.

We know that SAFC supporters do it more often.

But this is only because they have to watch rubbish more often.

Coming from behind to win at home just once in over five years tends not to instil hope among the faithful.

Fans at any club would do the same under such groanful circumstances.

Why is this such a troublesome concept for certain wittering pundits to grasp?