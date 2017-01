EXPERT OF THE WEEK

This award, which we have just thought of and may or may not bother with again, goes to Dion Dublin for his gilded aphorism on Saturday’s Final Score.

Discussing Bournemouth’s changes for their cup tie at Millwall, he opined: “Eleven is a big, big chunk of your team.”

Our researchers have studied this claim and he is correct.

Some scientists even regard 11 as the biggest possible chunk of a team that is mathematically possible.

Thank you Dion.