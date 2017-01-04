Tony Gillan: Are Sunderland supporters up for the FA Cup with Burnley?

Hey doctor, get me a cure for cup fever!

Third round magic is upon us once more.

Burnley visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday for the tie. Tickets are available from as little as a fiver and fair weather is expected.

But I’m afraid that the allure begins and ends there.

Rarely have I been less interested in the FA Cup than in 2017.

It is difficult to be animated when you don’t expect to recognise a single name or face in Burnley’s line-up.

Lack of interest is propagated further if you don’t expect to know many of the Sunderland players either.

Nevertheless I will be among the trickle in attendance.

I might even augment the excitement by taking my new flask.

I hope that Sunderland win then land a home draw against Stourbridge in the fourth round. I don’t ask for much and defeat would wash over us in the current climate.

But oh please; don’t let there be a replay.

Apologies if I have inadvertently whipped you into a cup frenzy.