Tony Gillan: Are Sunderland supporters up for the FA Cup with Burnley?

Billy Hughes and Jim Montgomery hold the FA Cup as they circuit the pitch after Sunderland beat Leeds in 1973

Hey doctor, get me a cure for cup fever!

Third round magic is upon us once more.

Burnley visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday for the tie. Tickets are available from as little as a fiver and fair weather is expected.

But I’m afraid that the allure begins and ends there.

Rarely have I been less interested in the FA Cup than in 2017.

It is difficult to be animated when you don’t expect to recognise a single name or face in Burnley’s line-up.

Lack of interest is propagated further if you don’t expect to know many of the Sunderland players either.

Nevertheless I will be among the trickle in attendance.

I might even augment the excitement by taking my new flask.

I hope that Sunderland win then land a home draw against Stourbridge in the fourth round. I don’t ask for much and defeat would wash over us in the current climate.

But oh please; don’t let there be a replay.

Apologies if I have inadvertently whipped you into a cup frenzy.