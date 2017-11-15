Tony Gillan: Are Jan Kirchhoff’s legs so wonky that he couldn’t be offered a rolling contract at Sunderland?

Have your say

A debate about which area of Sunderland’s team is weakest is to be avoided. It’s too depressing. So I shall just say that, for me, it’s the centre of midfield.

This leads us to wonder: just how unfit is Jan Kirchhoff?

One piece of genuine bad luck that David Moyes can claim is that he barely got to use the crocked German last season. Kirchhoff was superb the season before.

The midfielder is still without a club. Are his legs so wonky that he couldn’t be offered a rolling contract?

Maybe they are; and the mere suggestion smacks of desperation.

But so what?