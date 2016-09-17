Three changes Sunderland boss Moyes could make at White Hart Lane

If it ain't broke, don't fix it is the way the old saying goes.

It's a shame that theory doesn't apply to Sunderland this week ahead of their trip to White Hart Lane.

Monday night's 3-0 defeat to Everton laid bare the problems facing David Moyes, especially in the defensive third.

The Black Cats showed that for all the rigidity and resolve displayed earlier in the season, they still have a soft centre when the going gets tough.

It's likely Moyes will ring the changes in terms of personnel, as well as possibly tactics, tomorrow afternoon.

Here we take a look at the three things he could tweak to avoid a repeat of the Black Cats last trip to Spurs, which ended in a 4-1 thumping back in February.

Cattermole or Ndong for Rodwell

One of the easiest decisions the manager has this week is to switch things around in midfield.

New boy Didier Ndong is waiting in the wings ready to step in, so too could Lee Cattermole, who looks as if he will be fit enough to involved. And one thing for sure is that either will add steel to the centre of the park.

Jack Rodwell, who had a very quiet game against his former club on Monday, looks to be the most likely to miss out.

O'Shea or Denayer for Djilobodji

While Papy Djilobodji has shown in flashes that he can be a top quality defender in the Premier League, he has also had his moments.

Monday typified that. For 45 minutes he was the best player on the park. He made five interceptions, produced four clearances and a goal-saving block. He also won everything in the air. He and Lamine Kone were simply outstanding.

At the other end of half-time that all changed - it was like the duo had never played together before.

The pair had their hand in allowing a previously out of form Romelu Lukaku the run of the home area. So too, in the interests of fairness, did the full-backs.

Top flight experience is something lacking in Moyes' XI, John O'Shea would bring that in abundance.

Jason Denayer on the other hand would bring quality. His performances were equal to Southampton's Dutch international centre-back Virgil van Dijk during his time at Celtic. That's a measure of his quality.

Khazri for Gooch or Watmore

Managers have a tendency to go into their shell away from home, but a team still needs matchwinners.

While Lynden Gooch and Duncan Watmore will give Sunderland graft and energy, and dropping either one of the duo would be harsh, neither quite have what Wahbi Khazri can produce.

The Tunisian's delivery from set pieces and ability to create could be just what the Black Cats need following on from the toothless show at the Stadium of Light on Monday.