These are Sunderland's 17 potential opponents in the Carabao Cup first round

Sunderland will enter the League Cup, now newly branded as the 'Carabao Cup', in the first round.

Fellow relegated sides Hull City and Middlesbrough have been given a bye to the second round, where they will join the sides from the Premier League not competing in Europe.

The Black Cats will join the other 70 sides of the Football League in the opening round but for the first time it will not be an open draw.

The EFL have introduced a North/South divide in the opening round to minimize travel for fans in midweek.

Teams are then split into seeds and non-seeds, with one drawn from each pot. The draw will take place on Friday and will be streamed via the Carabao Cup Facebook page.

Sunderland are seeded and are therefore guaranteed to face one of the seventeen following lower league sides:

Accrington Stanley

Blackpool

Bury

Carlisle United

Chesterfield

Coventry City

Crewe Alexandra

Doncaster Rovers

Grimsby Town

Lincoln City

Mansfield Town

Morecambe

Notts County

Oldham Athletic

Port Vale

Shrewsbury Town

Walsall