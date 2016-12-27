The three players Sunderland have sold for a profit out of 46 signings – proof their transfer dealings have been woeful

If there was one thing that leapt out at me from chief executive Martin Bain’s recent press conference was his fact that only three signings out of 46 have been sold on for a profit.

You don’t need to look much further than that to understand why Sunderland are in the position they are and it’s gone on for years.

If there are two options on the table the club seem to choose the wrong one GARY ROWELL

James McClean, Simon Mignolet and Darren Bent are the only three players to have been signed and then left for a profit and it’s no wonder Sunderland are suffering now given that shambolic record from various recruitment departments.

Mignolet, McClean and Bent were all brought to the club by Steve Bruce which means of all the other managers we’ve had since, not one has turned a profit from a signing though of Sam Allardyce’s purchases, Lamine Kone will almost certainly go for more.

Let’s hope he’s not leaving soon, however!

Sunderland never seem to learn from their mistakes, repeating them again and again through poor decisions and bad judgements.

If there are two options on the table the club seem to choose the wrong one when other teams, like Southampton, regularly sell their best players for big money but come up with better replacements and, in doing so, keep things right on and off the pitch.

Bain and David Moyes have the responsibility of finding that magic formula of both strengthening the team and running the club profitably which makes it even more important to stay in the Premier League as getting the club back on a financial even keel will be far more difficult in the Championship.