The Sunderland player by player verdict as Khazri and Cattermole impress against Hibernian

Sunderland were held to a 2-2 draw after a spirited late comeback by Hibernian.

Simon Grayson fielded two different sides in each half as a number of senior players returned.

Here's how they got on....

VITO MANNONE

An authoritative performance from the current No.1. Made some fine saves and dominated his box at set-pieces.

DONALD LOVE

Dealt with the threat posed by left winger Danny Swanson comfortably for the most part.

LAMINE KONE

Shepherded Hibs striker Simon Murray with ease and never looked troubled.

PAPY DJILOBODJI

Looked leggy in a couple of one on one situations but was impressive in dealing with crosses into the box, making a number of timely interceptions and clearances.

BILLY JONES

A perfect cross for Khazri’s opener, not the only time he threatened down the left flank. Strong in the air as usual.

DARRON GIBSON

Played as Sunderland’s deep-lying playmaker in the first half and took the captain’s armband in the absence of O’Shea and Cattermole. Looked sharper than the tail end of last season.

JACK RODWELL

Played far higher up the field than accustomed to and while lost the ball on a few occasions, there was some good link up play with Maja and Khazri, including one glorious first time pass over the defence for the Tunisian.

GEORGE HONEYMAN

Made some ferocious challenges and showed his typical industry. Was unable to make a significant impact in attack and looks more comfortable in a central role than on the right wing as he was here.

ELLIOTT EMBLETON

A tough test in his first pre-season appearance as opposite number John McGinn controlled the first half tempo. Showed good composure when he did get on the ball.

JOSH MAJA

Not as eye-catching as in the Bury win but again showed he is an excellent dribbler, has a fierce left foot and an excellent first touch. Superb pre-season so far.

WAHBI KHAZRI

Outstanding in the first half, at the heart of every Sunderland attack. Drifted around the field with great awareness. Took his goal superbly.

SUBS

MIKA

Will have been disappointed to allow Boyle’s effort, which was fired into his near post, squeeze through.

ADAM MATTHEWS

Caught out by the quick free-kick that sent Boyle clear for the second. He and Lens not always on the same wavelength down the right hand side. Great covering challenge at the back post prevented Hibs from getting a third.

TOM BEADLING

A difficult first game of pre-season for the youngster as Hibs ran amok towards the end of the game. The backline had never played together before and it showed.

JOHN O’SHEA

Struggled to hold an unfamiliar back line together as Hibs fought back. Was warmly received by the Sunderland fans as he warmed up at the end of the first half.

BRENDAN GALLOWAY

Oviedo’s international commitments saw the debutant play at left-back. Fans will have been encouraged by his speed and awareness. Did his defensive work in a tidy and unfussy fashion but will have been disappointed to let Gray cross for the equaliser.

LEE CATTERMOLE

Delighted the Sunderland fans by rasping the post from distance. Sat behind Ndong and Robson and looked in complete control of the game. Looks fit, confident and as combative as ever.

DIDIER NDONG

Understandably not at his sharpest but even on an afternoon like this, it is clear how important his energy will be in any system Simon Grayson opts for. Brings something different to the midfield.

ETHAN ROBSON

A peripheral figure largely but showed some good touches and a willingness to get forward.

JEREMAIN LENS

Started on the right side of attack and while he gave the ball away too easily, his first time strike was a reminder of his quality.

REES GREENWOOD

Excellent, instinctive assist for the second goal, a first time backheel to release Lens. Otherwise a little isolated on the left flank.

LYNDEN GOOCH

A very unfamiliar role leading the line and while far from a natural, his pace stretched Hibs at times and he combined with the midfield well.