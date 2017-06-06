The 'Polish Mourinho', Titus Bramble and Champions League-winning coach: the left-field candidates for Sunderland job

Simon Grayson and Derek McInnes look set for a two-way shootout for the Sunderland manager job, if the bookmakers are to be believed.

And while there are any number of credible candidates in the firing line to take over from David Moyes, there are also a number of left-field candidates who have either thrown their hat in the ring, or have an outside shot at landing the top job at the Stadium of Light.

Czeslaw Michniewicz

Not priced by the bookies but the Echo understands that the man dubbed the 'Polish Mourinho' has applied for the post.

Looking at his record, though, he looks more like the Eastern European journeyman than the Manchester United boss.

Has won things in his career. Probably the highlights in his 13 season career in management came when he was at Lech Poznan, where he picked up the Polish Cup and Super Cup, before heading to Zaglebe Lubin, where he guided them to the Polish title and a spell in the Champions League in 2007/08.

One plus for Sunderland is that he is out of work.

Eddie Newton

Another who has applied for the post, but is yet to find his way on to the markets.

Currently loan player technical coach at Chelsea, dealing day to day with the numerous players the Blues have spending temporary spells elsewhere.

Was Roberto Di Matteo's No 2 when Chelsea won the Champions League in 2012.

Alex McLeish

Club hero Alex Rae championed his cause last week and this week the Echo has learned that McLeish is keen to speak to former charge at Rangers Martin Bain about the post.

Won trophies galore north of the border with Rangers, going head to head with big-spending Celtic, and picked up an unlikely League Cup with Birmingham City.

Had difficult spells at Zamalek in Egypt, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa.

Although, that is weighed up by the fact he had a win ratio of almost 70% while manager of Scotland.

Definitely has the experience but would he be a contender to excite the fans? Maybe not.

Titus Bramble

A 66/1 outsider with the bookies.

This has to be one of fantasy for sure.

Played 47 games for Sunderland as a player. Now a youth coach at Ipswich Town.