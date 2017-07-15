The player by player verdict as James Vaughan and Tyias Browning make their Sunderland debuts

Sunderland fell to a 3-0 defeat against St Johnstone on Saturday.

Here's how the players got on one by one....

First XI

Vito Mannone

Unfortunate slip opened the floodgates after a bright start for the visitors. Beaten at his near post for the second.

Adam Matthews

A quiet game given the chaos elsewhere in the backline. Switched to the left for the second half.

John O’Shea

He and Galloway were too often caught well apart in the first half as Wotherspoon was presented with a number of golden opportunities, two of which he converted.

Lamine Kone

The three goals came from the opposite flank to Kone but nevertheless looked well off the pace and was lucky not to be caught in possession in a couple of vulnerable positions.

Brendan Galloway

A 45 to forget for the loanee. Beaten far too easily for the second with St Johnstone regularly causing problems down the right.

Lee Cattermole

Not as dominant as the previous two games in Scotland but certainly one of the better players off the ball.

Wahbi Khazri

Two fine passes to set Vaughan and Rodwell free but nowhere near as influential on the whole. Drew Grayson’s ire when he opted to shoot from a free-kick near the touchline.

Jack Rodwell

Wasn’t able to exert much of an influence on the game from the number ten position. Spurned a good chance at 3-0 when he stubbed an effort wide.

Didier Ndong

Looked fitter and sharper than other pre-season games but wasteful with the ball and struggled, as some Sunderland players did, to keep his footing.

Jeremain Lens

Superb awareness to win to steal a march on the left back and win a penalty, plus a brilliant touch and cross to set up Vaughan later in the half. Flashes of real quality when he can get in the game.

James Vaughan

A penalty and an open goal missed made it a false start for the new number nine. In the bigger picture looked good in the air and knitted the play together well in the opening stages. Impressive given he has not yet trained with team-mates.

Subs

Max Stryjek

No saves to make but was caught in no-mans land from one St Johnstone corner.

Donald Love

Second half appearance lasted less than 20 minutes before being taken off with an injury.

Tyias Browning

Said he would keep it simple at centre-half and that was very much the case on his debut. Largely untroubled but a couple of thunderous clearances when called upon.

Papy Djilobodji

Looked confident again. One particularly excellent covering tackle to prevent St Johnstone again. Arguably Sunderland’s best defender during pre-season so far.

Tom Beadling

Replaced Love and made some good overlapping runs as the Black Cats tried to stage a comeback.

Darron Gibson

Caught out as St Johnstone broke once or twice but moved it well enough.

Ethan Robson

Final substitute replacing Ndong. Had no teal time or opportunity to make any impact.

Elliot Embleton

Started wider right than usual and looked comfortable in possession, winning the ball well as the half progressed.

George Honeyman

High tempo performance from the youngster but a second half filled with changes meant the tempo was poor and few attackers were able to shine.

Joel Asoro

Made little impression on the right wing before moving into a central position. Pace prominent again but couldn’t break free of the St Johnstone defence.

Josh Maja

Moved out to the left and coped well physically, just unable to open up the opponents or get into a shooting position.