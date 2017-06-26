The 21 former Black Cats Sunderland will come up against in the Championship this season

Sunderland’s relegation means that they will be reunited with a plethora of former players and managers in the coming Championship season.

From cult heroes to spectacular transfer flops, they have all found their way into the second tier since leaving Wearside.

Brentford's ex-Sunderland defender, John Egan

Here, we catch up to see how things have progressed for them and what the Black Cats can expect in 2017-18.

Aston Villa

Steve Bruce: The former Sunderland boss has won two promotions and had one relegation since leaving Wearside in the aftermath of that acrimonious defeat to Wigan in November, 2011.

Has struggled to find consistency with Aston Villa despite their heavy spending over two transfer windows.

Sheffield Wednesday's Steven Fletcher leaps for a high ball at Huddersfield.

Conor Hourihane: No-one in the Championship contributed more assists than the former Sunderland trainee last season.

His superb passing range was key to Barnsley’s stunning and rapid rise and, while he has not been so prolific at Villa, the talented Irishman looks like one who truly got away.

Alan Hutton: The 32-year-old is still going strong seven years after his loan stint on Wearside.

He made a big impression in that six-month period, but Sunderland were unwilling to meet Spurs’ asking price.

Has had three loans while at Villa but has been a regular in recent times.

Barnsley

Paul Heckingbottom: His work as manager at Oakwell since Lee Johnson left caught the eye of the Black Cats. Heckingbottom never played for Sunderland – only turning out for the reserves – but he is gaining a reputation as a fine coach, doing sterling work with Barnsley despite a high player turnover.

Birmingham City

Craig Gardner: A popular midfielder for the Black Cats, Gardner has returned to Birmingham, where he was part of a side which won the League Cup in 2011.

Signed in January on loan from West Brom and has recently made that deal permanent, and is set to be a big part of Harry Redknapp’s plans.

Bolton

Ben Alnwick: Five years at Spurs following his Sunderland departure 10 years ago yielded just one first-team appearance and a spate of loans, but he has developed into the number one goalkeeper many suspected he would be at the start of his career, firstly at Peterborough and now at Bolton.

Brentford

John Egan: Never played first-team football for Sunderland but won Gillingham’s player of the year award in his first year away from Wearside.

Has developed into a fine, resolute centre-half at Brentford and is now a full Irish international. Chipped in with four goals last season.

Cardiff City

Greg Halford: His time at Sunderland was a disaster, failing to impress at right-back after signing for a £2.5million fee, following a fine year at Colchester.

Has since had a nomadic existence in the Championship, developing a reputation as a reliable utility player.

Neil Warnock has used him at centre-half and in defensive midfield.

Derby County

Darren Bent: His career has gone downhill since leaving Sunderland, his record at Aston Villa reasonable but the adulation and regular games he had at the Stadium of Light a distant memory.

His loan move to Derby in 2015 was a spectacular success, but he has found the going tougher since then. He will expect a tough reaction from the fans on the opening night of the season.

Hull City

David Meyler: The defensive midfielder has been a regular through a turbulent period for Hull and will no doubt be so again in the new season.

With a potential World Cup campaign on the horizon with Ireland, he will be eager to impress.

Ahmed Elmohamady: Another former Black Cat who went on to become a stalwart at Hull under Steve Bruce. He has made almost 150 league appearances for the Tigers and his excellent displays at wing-back were crucial to Bruce’s success in East Yorkshire.

Ipswich Town

Mick McCarthy: The former Black Cats promotion-winning boss is under pressure at Portman Road after an underwhelming season last time around.

Was boosted by some key loan signings in the second half of the season and will have to sign well this summer.

Leeds United

Liam Bridcutt: Made an immensely promising SAFC debut against Newcastle United but struggled after that and fell well down the pecking order after mentor Gus Poyet departed.

Garry Monk revived his career as a tidy, holding midfielder at Leeds. He is now captain there and has already declared his intention to end his career at Elland Road.

Middlesbrough

Grant Leadbitter: Is entering the final year of his contract but his Championship experience will likely make him a key part of Boro’s attempt to bounce back.

Stewart Downing: Where Downing will be plying his trade remains to be seen having been told by new boss Garry Monk that he can leave the club on a free this summer.

The Black Cats themselves could be tempted by a player who was superb in a short loan spell at the Stadium of Light – in 2003 – and would bring Championship experience at little immediate cost.

Nottingham Forest

David Vaughan: Forever a Sunderland cult hero on account of that swing of his left boot at St James’s Park.

Has become a popular figure at the City Ground, making up for what he lacks in pace in his passing range and vision, often played as a deep-lying midfielder.

QPR

Nedum Onuoha: The scorer of one the most remarkable and memorable goals in recent Sunderland history, the 30-year-old has gone to become a Loftus Road regular, making well over 150 appearances.

Reading

Paul McShane: Was almost a Premier League player again but his side were beaten by Huddersfield on penalties in May’s play-off final.

Captain of Jaap Stam’s surprisingly successful side last term, McShane has done brilliantly to maintain his place in a side where possession has been crucial for defenders.

Sheffield Wednesday

Keiren Westwood: Could never fight his way into the first team on a regular basis at SAFC but has been inspirational at Sheffield Wednesday, a major part of their success under Carlos Carvalhal in the last two seasons.

Ross Wallace: A key part of Sunderland’s last promotion in 2007, the lively winger was popular for his pace, crossing and fine shooting from range. It has been much the same with the Owls, the 32-year-old continuing to make a big impression.

Steven Fletcher: Twelve goals last season was a decent if not spectacular return, and the January arrival of Jordan Rhodes means he will face plenty of competition for his place.