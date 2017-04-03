Team news: Leicester City skipper ruled out, Foxes don't have any special plans to combat Jermain Defoe

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare has not made any special plans to cope with the threat of Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe - provided he starts against the Champions.

Defoe didn't train on Sunday after taking a knock to his right leg during the second half of the 1-0 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road.

The England striker looked uncomfortable for several minutes after the challenge but did complete the game and showed no ill effects as the game wore on.

But he didn't take part in training at the weekend and David Moyes is sweating over his fitness.

Defoe has scored 14 league goals in a struggling side this season and any hopes of survival - with Sunderland eight points adrift - again rest on his shoulders.

Shakespeare acknowledges the threat posed by the 34-year-old, but he will not afford any special treatment to the player who scored the winning goal in the reverse fixture at the Stadium Of Light in December.

"We have spoken about Jermain Defoe in our preparation and we know what kind of threat he can be," said Shakespeare.

"His record speaks for itself. But we won't man-mark him.

"I was pleased to see him back in the England squad and he took his goal really well. Any team that has Jermain Defoe in it will be dangerous and we must keep him quiet.

"But he is not the only dangerous player Sunderland have - they showed what they can do by winning 4-0 at Crystal Palace a few weeks ago.

"We've been in the same situation as Sunderland, down there fighting for your lives when the games are starting to run out.

"It will be a close game again, I think, and we respect Sunderland but we are in a good place at the moment."

Leicester look set to have an unchanged squad for the visit of Sunderland.

That means that captain Wes Morgan will remain out with his back injury along with midfielder Nampalys Mendy, who is still nursing a knee problem.

"Wes hasn't trained with the group yet but has been out on the grass," said Shakespeare.

"He's still a way off on joining in with the squad."

On-loan defender Molla Wague is out for the season with a dislocated shoulder.

Shakespeare may name an unchanged team as he looks to maintain his 100 per cent winning record as Foxes boss with a sixth straight victory in all competitions.

Provisional squad: Schmeichel, Hamer, Zieler, Simpson, Huth, Wasilewski, Benalouane, Chilwell, Fuchs, Gray, Albrighton, Ndidi, King, Drinkwater, Amartey, Kapustka, Mahrez, Ulloa, Vardy, Slimani, Musa, Okazaki.