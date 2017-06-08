Sunderland youngster Elliot Embleton fires England into Toulon final

Sunderland youngster Elliot Embleton was on target as England reached the final of the U20 Toulon Tournament.

The Black Cats midfielder played a starring role as England beat their old rivals Scotland 3-0.

The 18-year-old bagged the second goal of the game as the Young Lions completed a comfortable victory.

Highly-rated Embleton was operating in an advanced role, and got on the scoresheet in the second half, in between a brace from Leicester City forward Harvey Barnes.

Embleton coolly slotted home left-footed from 10 yards out after exchanging passes inside the area.

It completed a good day for the England youth players, with the Under-20s reaching the final of the World Cup earlier with a 3-1 win over Italy. Newcastle's Freddie Woodman was in goal while United team-mate Adam Armstrong and Middlesbrough's Harrison Chapman were on the bench.