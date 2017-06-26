Sunderland won't be making move for Manchester United defender

Sunderland won’t be making a move for Manchester United right-back Guillermo Varela, the Echo understands.

National reports suggested Sunderland were weighing up a move for the defender, who could be available for as little as €1million given he only has 12-months left on his deal.

But the Echo understands he won’t be joining Sunderland.

Sunderland are also reasonably well stocked for right-backs with Billy Jones and Donald Love on the books.

Meanwhile, former Sunderland loanee Jason Denayer is a target of French side Lyon.

The 21-year-old Manchester City man, who can play in either defence of midfield, made 28 appearances for the Black Cats last season as they were relegated from the top flight.