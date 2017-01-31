Sunderland WON'T be making any deadline day signings after Leonardo Ulloa blow

Sunderland won't be making any deadline day signings after Leicester City rejected their third and final offer for Leonardo Ulloa.

The Black Cats saw a bid totalling £8million in total rejected by the Foxes, who were adamant they were not selling to a relegation rival.

Ulloa was keen on a move to Wearside and had tweeted on Monday claiming he felt betrayed by the Champions and would never play for them again after seeing Sunderland's first two bids turned down.

Sunderland went in with a third and final offer of £7.5million rising to £8million with add-ons but Leicester made their stance clear and manager David Moyes has now accepted he won't be arriving in the North East.

Ulloa is now set for a move to a European club, with Sunderland again relying heavily on top goalscorer Jermain Defoe for the rest of the season.

Sunderland had also enquired about Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez but the Saints insist he is not for sale, although West Bromwich Albion remain keen for the £12million-rated striker.

It means Sunderland - rooted to the foot of the Premier League - will not be adding any further signings on deadline day.

Sunderland have this month added free agent Joleon Lescott to the squad, with Everton duo Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson signing on Monday for a combined fee believed to be £7.5million.

The club sold Patrick van Aanholt to Crystal Palace for £14million to help finance those deals, but the squad remains desperately short of strikers with Victor Anichebe out injured.

Free agents remain an option, with clubs still allowed to sign them even after tonight's 11pm deadline but the Echo understands nothing is imminent on that front.

One or two of the club's Under-23 players could yet be shipped out on loan deals before tonight's deadline, with Football League clubs interested in a number of the young prospects.

Players can leave on a half-season loan deal but only if it is completed before the deadline.