Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri pictured in French airport as Rennes loan deal edges closer

Wahbi Khazri's loan move to Rennes is edging closer after the Sunderland winger was pictured in a French airport.

Reports in France suggest the Tunisian wideman has passed a medical ahead of a season-long loan move.

The Echo understands discussions are still ongoing about the terms of the deal.

Khazri's departure will free up wages from the Sunderland wage bill as boss Simon Grayson looks to bolster his squad ahead of the 11pm Thursday deadline.

Earlier in the week Khazri has taken to social media to declare he is "proud" to play for Sunderland – just days after declaring he wanted to leave.

The winger last week spoke to SFR Sport in France to reiterate his desire for a move ahead of deadline day.

As a result of his interview, Khazri was booed onto the field at Barnsley by unhappy supporters and he has since taken to social media to explain his current situation.

After an excellent start to pre-season Khazri has struggled to force his way into Simon Grayson’s first team plans, he was poor against Carlisle United in the Carabao Cup win and failed to convince in the Championship defeat to Barnsley.

Jeremain Lens and Fabio Borini have both left the club on short-term deals this summer, though they will both become permanent next summer.

