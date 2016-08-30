Sunderland winger to seal Fenerbahce loan, Joe Hart set for Torino medical

Jeremain Lens is expected to complete his loan move to Fenerbahce today and be reunited with former Sunderland boss Dick Advocaat.

The winger flew to Turkey last night ahead of a medical, with the 28-year-old arriving on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent deal next summer.

Lens, who has failed to live up to his potential since arriving on Wearside last summer and hasn’t started a game under David Moyes, fired a parting shot at Sunderland.

He told Fox Sport Sunderland “would just love to get rid of me”.

The move will free up further wages for new signings ahead of tomorrow night’s 11pm transfer deadline - with Sunderland closing in on a £7.7million deal for Sevilla midfielder Vicente Iborra.

“[Today] I will undergo the medical examination,” said Lens.

“I do not expect any problems. I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s a nice transfer. Fenerbahce is a great club and a great challenge.”

Lens came off the bench in the 1-1 draw with Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday, providing the cross that led to Jermain Defoe’s penalty.

But he hasn’t started a game under Moyes and was a bit-part player under Sam Allardyce with questions over his attitude and workrate.

Reflecting on his time under now-England boss Allardyce, Lens said: “I did not play, was not even on the bench.

“I just had a problem with the club.

“What? No idea. Sunderland would just love to get rid of me.”

Sunderland spent an initial £8million on the winger last summer from Dynamo Kiev and Lens - who signed a four-year deal - will now team up again with Advocaat.

The pair had also previously worked together at PSV Eindhoven and AZ Alkmaar.

“I have a good relationship with Dick, but he also knows my qualities.

“It is not that he is doing me a favour,” added Lens, who hopes to force his way back into the national side.

He added: “This is perhaps for the purpose of [playing for] Holland also again a good step.

“I go to Fenerbahce if the chance is to get more playing time.

“I did not find it strange that I was missing the last couple of times in the national squad. It was understandable because I was not playing.”

Meanwhile, Serie A side Torino are closing in on a loan deal for Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Hart is free to leave the Etihad Stadium on loan this summer after falling down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola.

Sunderland are reported to have made an enquiry about his availability following the long-term injury to number one goalkeeper Vito Mannone, who is out for three months after rupturing ligaments in his elbow.

His £125,000 a week wage would prove a major stumbling block for Sunderland though, despite reports that Manchester City will pay a large portion of the wage.

Marseille goalkeeper Yohann Pele has also been linked with a move to Wearside.

England Under-21 international Jordan Pickford started in goal for Sunderland against Shrewsbury Town and Southampton.

Moyes expects the search for a new goalkeeper to go to deadline day, with the club weighing up a number of options.