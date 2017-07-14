Sunderland winger relishing chance to face former side Celtic

Aiden McGeady is already relishing the prospect of facing former side Celtic after signing for Sunderland on Thursday night.

Brendan Rodgers brings his side to Wearside on July 29th to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Stadium of Light.

It will also be a home debut for McGeady who completed a cut price deal to move from Everton. The Irish winger spent six successful years at Celtic Park before moving to Spartak Moscow.

He said: “It’s great preparation – Celtic had an unbelievable season last year and the manager has built a good squad,

“For a pre-season friendly you couldn’t choose a better club, with the fanbase and following they have.

“It should make for a good atmosphere.

“I just want to get started now and repay the faith that the manager and everyone has shown in me," he added.

"I grew up a Celtic fan, had a lot of good times there and left on good terms."

“I played against them a couple of times in the Champions League while I was in Russia and got a decent reception.””

Tickets are available for the friendly, priced at £15 for adults, £12 for over 65's and £7 for U22's.