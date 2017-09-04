Sunderland winger picks up injury on international duty

Aiden McGeady is a doubt for Ireland's crucial World Cup qualifier against Serbia on Tuesday night after picking up a hamstring injury.

McGeady was a 61st minute substitute on Saturday evening as Martin O'Neill's side laboured to a 1-1 draw against Georgia.

It leaves them two points adrift of Serbia, who they face at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow.

McGeady has gone for a scan to determine his availability for the game, but he did take part in the pre-match warm up with the rest of the squad.

The 31-year-old has been a key player for Sunderland since signing earlier this summer, and will be expected to play a key role in another hectic month of fixtures. Sunderland play seven games before the next international break at the start of October.

Lamine Kone missed Ivory Coast's 3-0 victory over Didier Ndong's Gabon on Saturday, though the reason for his absence is not yet known.

The two sides meet again on Tuesday night.