Sunderland winger Jeremain Lens speaks out after loan move to Fenerbahce

Jeremain Lens has spoken out after his season-long loan move from Sunderland to Fenerbahce was confirmed.

Jeremain Lens has completed his loan move to Fenerbahce where he will be reunited with former Sunderland boss Dick Advocaat.

The winger flew to Turkey last night ahead of a medical this morning, with the 28-year-old joining the Turkish side on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent deal next summer.

Lens tweeted: "Due to circumstances beyond my control, I have taken the decision to be loaned for the remainder of the current season.

"I've known ups and downs with Sunderland, but I'm proud that one day I'll look back at my career and see Sunderland as the club that gave me my first Premier League experience.

"Special thanks to all the fans who were always there for me.

"I'm exited to start this new adventure at Fenerbahce.

"Thank you"