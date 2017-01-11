Sunderland will want big fee from Fenerbahce

Jeremain Lens is set to be one of the big January talking points as Fenerbahce look to keep him at the club for the long-term.

The 29-year-old Dutch international has spoken of his happiness at life playing for the Turkish giants, with his father pledging to speak to the Sunderland hierarchy to try and secure his future in Istanbul.

However, having signed for the Black Cats for an £8 million fee, Dick Advocaat’s side are likely to be sent packing unless they deliver a significant sum.

Sunderland have paid short shrift to any swap deal, with striker Emmanuel Emenike and Lens’ fellow countryman Gregory van der Wiel linked as makeweights.

Lens has been in good form since leaving Wearside in the summer and could attract interest from across Europe in the summer when his loan expires.

West Ham United, meanwhile, have revealed why their bid for Jermain Defoe came in at a paltry £6 million.

Co-chairman David Gold took to social media to tell Hammers fans that the 34-year-old would have no sell-on value at the end of his deal if he signed for the London club.

Gold came in for scathing criticism from the club’s fans after reports of a £12.5 million bid for Brentford’s Scott Hogan.