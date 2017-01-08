Sunderland will face Joey Barton again at Burnley in FA Cup third round replay

Sunderland are set to face Joey Barton again when they take on Burnley for the third time in 18 days.

The 34-year-old made his return for the Clarets in Saturday's 0-0 FA Cup third-round draw at the Stadium of Light.

Barton had left Turf Moor in the summer to sign for Rangers in the Scottish Premier League, having helped Burnley back to the English top flight.

After his time in Glasgow ended in ignominy - the midfielder was sacked and found guilty of a betting charge - Clarets boss Sean Dyche had no hesitation re-signing him.

The controversial Scouser will come back out of the team for their Premier League match with Southampton this Saturday but will almost certainly start against the Black Cats in the third round replay a week on Tuesday.

"Joey just brings what he brought the time before he was at the club, which is his experience, his will, his demand on himself and the group," said Dyche.

"We thought it was a good opportunity to play him in a team that had a few changes.

"But, as I said, I believe in the group and I believe in Joey - that's why he's here.

"I thought he did well. I thought his fitness was good - it's not easy coming in after the break he's had, but I thought his fitness was good.

"He stayed calm with the ball for us."

Barton was steady enough in a match which failed to excite.

Sunderland edged the first half, with Jack Rodwell going close twice, while at the other end, Vito Mannone made a fine stop from Sam Vokes.

Rodwell threatened to break the deadlock after the interval, only for young keeper Nick Pope to make a flying save, with defender James Tarkowski hitting the post with a free header for the away side.

Dyche was frustrated not to have clinched a league and cup double, having beaten David Moyes's team 4-1 on New Year's Eve.

He said: "We were on the front foot - that's how we want to play home and away.

"A lot has been made of our away league form, but you can see that we want to take the game on and win games and that was evident.

"I was really pleased with the mentality, particularly as the game wore on. I thought we looked really fit, really strong and were trying to win the tie, of course. But it's not easy."